Ex-APPG chair and MP Craig Tracey looking forward to new challenge
Former insurance broker and MP Craig Tracey told Insurance Age he was not looking to make a “snap decision” on his future after losing his seat in the general election.
Tracey, pictured, explained that he did not want to rush into taking the first opportunity that came his way and that he has not given “much consideration” to the idea of running for MP again.
“Public service is a very difficult job to do; there’s quite a few facets to it. I never say never, but my gut instinct is that I’ve served my time and I’m looking forward to a new challenge now,” Tracey said.
He was beaten in the North Warwickshire and Bedworth constituency by Labour’s Rachel Taylor, who
