Broking Success: Fiercely independent
Paul Wadsworth, managing director of FR Ball, is looking to grow the business to £24m gross written premiums as it aims to offer soft landings for acquisitions.FR Ball
Offices: Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale, Llantwit Major, Hereford and Overton
Staff: 28
GWP: £12.5m to March 2025 following latest acquisition in April 2024
Specialisms: Men’s sheds, repair cafés, hack spaces, archaeologists, and railway arch businessesHow was the business founded?
There was a gentlemen called Mr F R Ball and not long after the Second World War he won a £100 bet at snooker and set up an insurance business. It’s a bit of irony because he’s used gambling which is totally a no no in
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Allianz’s Hobbs, Arch’s Peters, Aviva’s Martin and Zurich’s Nichols to join panel at Broker Expo 2024
Insurance Age is delighted to reveal the first panel at the Broker Expo 2024 and it has a lot of insurer star power.
People Moves: 15 – 19 July 2024
Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.
Former Premium Credit bosses resurrect ‘tifco’ brand for new venture
The Insurance Finance Consultants (tifco) has formally launched today with the aim of supporting all firms, including brokers, that offer insurance premium finance.
UK Broker Awards 2024 shortlist announced
Today Insurance Age can reveal the shortlist for the 2024 UK Broker Awards.
People Moves: 8 – 12 July 2024
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
Interview: Nick Hobbs, Allianz Commercial
After the hardest but most energising 12 months of his career, Allianz Commercial’s chief distribution officer Nick Hobbs celebrates the insurer’s expanded appetite as he looks to bring even more quotes and solutions to brokers.
Insurance broker exits Love Island villa
Trey Norman, commercial insurance broker at One Call, has left the Love Island villa exiting after less than a fortnight on the show.
Axa Commercial promotes Dene Smith to regional director for the North
Dene Smith has been appointed regional director for the North at Axa Commercial, replacing Rob Corner who left in March.