CII adds SEIB CEO Middleton to board
The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed Suzy Middleton, CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers, to engagement board member of personal finance, along with two other selections.
Ben Rose has been named engagement board member of London markets, with Roger Jackson engagement board member of financial planning.
Middleton, pictured, is a chartered insurance broker and obtained her CII fellowship in 2010. She previously held the role of president at the Insurance Institute of Chelmsford and South Essex.
According to her LinkedIn, she was promoted to CEO of SEIB in July 2021, after being deputy CEO for almost two years.
In 2022, SEIB grew revenue by 1% to £12.4m in a year that
