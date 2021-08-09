Blog: Flood resilience needs a multi-faceted data-based response

In early July, parts of London received a month’s rainfall in one day causing flash floods, and the recent flooding in Northern Europe has provided a terrible reminder of the danger to human life that extreme weather events can bring. Dealing with the consequences of climate change demands a multi-faceted response and brokers can play their part through data.

In the UK, flooding has been confirmed as the ‘greatest natural disaster risk’ according to a joint report from the ABI and Flood Re