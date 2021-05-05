People moves: 4 - 7 May 2021

Featuring: RSA, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, Allianz

Appointments in RSA’s regions business

RSA has made a raft of appointments within its regions business, part of RSA’s UK commercial lines. The insurer stated that the new hires - one UK Profin director and nine new trading underwriters - are joining as it continues to invest in key areas in order to grow this part of the business.

Joanne Darkins, formerly change and strategy director at RSA, has been named as UK Profin