Insurance Age

People Moves: 25 - 29 January 2021

new-job-4
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Featuring: Avid Insurance Services, Arag, Clear Group

Avid Insurance hires Duxbury from Mapfre to lead new division
Avid Insurance Services has appointed Steve Duxbury to head up a new GAP and ancillaries division. Duxbury will join Avid in February, and the new division is expected to launch in March.

The business stated that Duxbury, an experienced insurance executive who was previously head of UK sales at Mapfre Assistance, will be responsible for launching a suite of GAP products to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Blog: Professional indemnity - Was 2020 the eye of the storm?
  2. PIB sold to Apax funds
  3. FCA orders insurers to pay claims swiftly following Supreme Court ruling
  4. Aviva confirms office closures amid restructure
  5. Aviva’s Patrick Tiernan moves to Lloyd’s
  6. GRP-owned Premier Choice Healthcare makes first deal
  7. Blog: The broker fallout from the Supreme Court BI ruling

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: