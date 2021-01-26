People Moves: 25 - 29 January 2021

Featuring: Avid Insurance Services, Arag, Clear Group

Avid Insurance hires Duxbury from Mapfre to lead new division

Avid Insurance Services has appointed Steve Duxbury to head up a new GAP and ancillaries division. Duxbury will join Avid in February, and the new division is expected to launch in March.

The business stated that Duxbury, an experienced insurance executive who was previously head of UK sales at Mapfre Assistance, will be responsible for launching a suite of GAP products to