Market moves - December 2020

Brokers

Gallagher promoted Gareth Parry-Jones to regional managing director of the Midlands. In his new role, Parry-Jones is responsible for leading over 200 colleagues across branches in Birmingham, Coventry and Leicester. He was previously MD for the East Midlands.

Gallagher also hired former England international, Nathan Hines as a business development manager with a focus on rugby clients. Hines is taking over from former Saracens player, Hugh Vyvyan who is moving into a different business