Insurance Age

Market moves - December 2020

new-job-8
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Brokers
Gallagher promoted Gareth Parry-Jones to regional managing director of the Midlands. In his new role, Parry-Jones is responsible for leading over 200 colleagues across branches in Birmingham, Coventry and Leicester. He was previously MD for the East Midlands.

Gallagher also hired former England international, Nathan Hines as a business development manager with a focus on rugby clients. Hines is taking over from former Saracens player, Hugh Vyvyan who is moving into a different business

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Barbon Insurance Group bought by PIB
  2. Kingfisher hits Fresh sellers with allegations of deceit
  3. SME specialist Ballantyne Brokers launches
  4. Broker Exchange: Regulation deluge impacting some brokers’ survival chance
  5. ERS solidifies move into commercial with Lloyd’s deal
  6. Geo Underwriting moves into the captive market with latest acquisition
  7. Brunel Insurance Brokers buys Coventry broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: