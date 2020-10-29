Hiscox UK appoints COO
Louise Marling has been promoted to chief operating officer for Hiscox UK.
The insurer detailed that she joined Hiscox UK in December 2019 as interim change director, having previously held the role of chief operating officer at global health insurance provider, William Russell.
Prior to that, Marling worked for Aviva in both the UK and the US in various operational positions. She has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Warwick.
She replaces Juan de Castro who left in
