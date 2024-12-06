Insurance Age

People Moves: 2 – 6 December 2024

Recruitment and business – people walking in City of London
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featured: LIIBA, Ventis, H&H Insurance Brokers, C-Quence, Risk Solved, Evolution Claims Management, BMS, and Price Forbes

LIIBA names chair

The London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association has named Greg Zucker as chair of its facilities committee.

Facilitised business manager at Price Forbes & Partners, Zucker is supported by Laura Lindsey, DUA manager at McGill and Partners, as deputy chair.

Zucker replaces Sarah Peppiatt, delegated authority director of Arthur J Gallagher, who is

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on People

Review of the Year 2024: Collegiate’s Richard Turnball

Collegiate managing director Richard Turnbull expresses disappointment with the return of the ‘pay-to-play’ model in broking, surprise at Aon’s acquisition of Griffith & Armour and considers whether 2024 was the ‘era of repeating past mistakes’.

Review of the Year 2024: Hedron Network’s Duncan Pagan

Duncan Pagan, consultancy services director at Hedron, reflects on frown-inducing M&A; weighs up the tangible benefits-to-burden ratio when it comes to regulation; and would love to see the Hedron brand atop the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Review of the Year 2024: iprism’s Ian Lloyd

Ian Lloyd, CEO of iprism, reflects on integrating the MGA’s first acquisition, the over-use of the term AI and how he might shake the curse of ‘dad dancing’ by appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: