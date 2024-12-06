People Moves: 2 – 6 December 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featured: LIIBA, Ventis, H&H Insurance Brokers, C-Quence, Risk Solved, Evolution Claims Management, BMS, and Price Forbes

LIIBA names chair

The London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association has named Greg Zucker as chair of its facilities committee.

Facilitised business manager at Price Forbes & Partners, Zucker is supported by Laura Lindsey, DUA manager at McGill and Partners, as deputy chair.

Zucker replaces Sarah Peppiatt, delegated authority director of Arthur J Gallagher, who is