Zurich names new UK CEO

Zurich UK has appointed Tim Bailey to the role of UK chief executive officer, succeeding Tulsi Naidu.

Bailey is currently group chief operating officer for EMEA at Zurich and the provider noted that his appointment is subject to Board and regulatory approvals.

It was revealed yesterday that Naidu, who took over the UK CEO position in 2016, is moving to become CEO of Asia Pacific at the provider, as part of a wider management reshuffle.

The changes to the UK management team will come into