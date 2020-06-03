Ex-Markerstudy/Brightside boss Bence among senior hires at Complete Cover
Personal lines broking group Complete Cover has bolstered its management team with a quartet new hires including former Markerstudy and Brightside boss Russell Bence.
The moves follow the acquisition of the business by Sun Capital Partners in January from Darwin Private Capital after a 12 month sales process.
Russell Bence joins as managing director of the broking businesses from Blink Intermediary Solutions having joined as commercial director last year.
Prior to that he was managing director at both Brightside Insurance and Markerstudy’s retail division for seven years.
In other moves Ian Sutherland joins as group chief financial officer having spent the last 20 years as finance director of a number of private equity backed companies such as Equity brokers, Hastings, Barbon and latterly Brightside; and Alan Brown joins as group chief operating officer. Brown was part of the Kwik Fit Insurance team that sold the business to Ageas Insurance. He has since worked or Consumer Intelligence as COO.
Finally Ian Pritchard joins as Mulsanne senior underwriter on 22 June having fulfilled a number of roles in both underwriting and broking businesses; formerly with Groupama/Ageas and then latterly with BISL (trading as Van Compare Direct/Van Line Direct).
Shaun Hooper, Group CEO, Complete Cover Group said: “I’m delighted to welcome these great additions to the CCG team. They will enable us to continue our journey to being the insurance business of choice in our chosen markets, enhancing our distribution platform and product choice for our customers”
