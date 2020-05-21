Blog: Support the IUAD's emergency appeal

Mitsui Sumitomo's Simon Beale explains why Insurance United Against Dementia has launched an emergency appeal as the coronavirus crisis makes life even tougher for families living with dementia.

Our lives and our ways of life have been dramatically upturned in the short time that Covid-19 has been amongst us. Many of us have suffered tragic loss, some extreme hardship and others terrible loneliness and great deprivation.

Some of those most impacted are those with dementia. 850,000 people currently live with dementia in the UK. Many of these are being forced to isolate and are thus cut off from friends, family and support networks.

Impact

Alzheimer’s Society helps those with all types of dementia and in recent years the insurance market has supported this work via the Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) initiative. IUAD has recognised that the rapid growth in the numbers dying with dementia not only has a devastating personal impact it also has a dreadful impact upon society.

As medical progress ensures more and more of us survive the cancer or heart failure that killed previous generations, so more and more of us (and our loved ones) will die from dementia.

This growth has been so aptly described as a juggernaut out of control which will engulf our society. The response in a couple of years from the insurance market has been impressive - £3m has been raised to deliver vital research and support services.

Alzheimer’s Society has made great strides in providing care and seeking a cure and we are close to medical break throughs which will reduce the disease occurrence and impact. However, we are not there yet and Covid-19 has dealt a heavy blow to these advances.

Deficit

Funds have dried up – the charity is facing a deficit of £35m of funding due to the pandemic, as supporters are no longer able to run marathons or hold fund-raising events. This will clearly impact upon the funds for research. In addition, the funding to deliver crucial care and support is at grave risk, at a time when people with the disease are even more vulnerable and when the Society has experienced phenomenal additional demand.

Dementia is a progressive illness, exacerbated by isolation. As a result of the pandemic people living with dementia are becoming yet more vulnerable. Heart breaking stories abound of people starving because they were unable to get food deliveries, self-harming and contemplating suicide, as well as reports of domestic violence. People are also terrified that, once the crisis is over, their basic life skills will be irrevocably damaged - the ability to speak and the ability to go out and connect with society again are particular concerns.

Alzheimer’s Society provides lifeline specialist support to people living with dementia, but since the pandemic struck it cannot provide face to face support. In a matter of weeks, the Society totally reengineered their support, moving from face to face to online and telephone services to ensure their 100,000 service-users can still receive the specialist support they deliver. In addition, the Society has seen a huge increase in requests for support – a 600% increase in traffic to their online support forum and a fivefold increase in calls to their Support Line.

Appeal

That is why the IUAD campaign has launched an emergency appeal - to make sure the Society can respond to this growing need and that the most vulnerable in the wider society are supported.

Funds raised will go towards ensuring the Society’s 600 community Dementia Advisers are able to offer specialist support to people over the phone and fund the charity’s new volunteer initiative, Companion Calls, to combat loneliness and isolation, which can significantly worsen their condition.

Funds are absolutely vital but it is not just money we need. We need people within our industry to engage in supporting the fight against dementia – a disease which will impact each one of us, if it hasn’t already.

Support by way of understanding the disease; its effect on people, on individuals with the disease, their carers and loved ones and the increasingly harmful impact upon society. Support by raising the profile of the disease; locally and within the companies they work promoting the IUAD as their charity of the year or one of the charities they support. Support by providing their time; time to understand, time to contribute by volunteering or fundraising. And of course, crucially support by making a donation.

You can find out more about the appeal and donate by visiting the IUAD website.

Simon Beale is an executive officer at Mitsui Sumitomo and former MS Amlin CEO.