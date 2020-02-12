In Person: Amanda Blanc

Blanc chats to Insurance Age about her seven new roles, her thoughts on brokers and why she believes young people should choose a career in insurance

“There were lots of fabulous broker opportunities,” Amanda Blanc states as she reveals that planning her return to the insurance sector involved around 200 meetings and 40 job offers.

No one can accuse the former Zurich and Axa boss of being lazy. With five insurance-related non-executive roles announced in the last few months, along with two positions outside of the sector, Blanc has many irons in the fire.

In early December it was revealed that she had joined the board of Aviva as an independent non-executive director, a move she describes as “coming home”. In 1989 she began her career in insurance as a graduate trainee at Commercial Union, which would later become Aviva.

Only a few days later the next announcement came as Blanc became a NED at motor provider ERS. Her list of appointments also includes three InsurTech start-ups – Laka, Trov and RightIndem – as well as OSG, a billing payment services business, and the Welsh Professional Rugby Board.

But, aside from bicycle-focused InsurTech Laka, which is registered as a broker in the UK, no other brokers made the final cut.

“It wasn’t anything against the brokers, it was just where I ended up,” she explains. “When I was pulling it [the portfolio] together I wanted to see what roles would complement each other and not create any conflicts.”

According to Blanc, there were a few full-time executive roles in the mix before she decided to go down the NED route. But she notes that after 13 years of working as a chief executive officer, she was ready for a new challenge.

Blanc resigned from her role as CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Zurich in July last year after only nine months at the provider. Prior to that she was UK CEO at Axa for a number of years.

The really fun bit of what I’m doing now is the constant agility of moving from one thing to another… I can spend three or four days with Aviva going to board meetings and then three or four hours with Laka and do something completely different and that’s great

As she was considering her next move, Blanc details that she had a number of criteria – she wanted to work with people that she likes, to be somewhere she could have some independence of thought and make a difference and to have some fun.

“The really fun bit of what I’m doing now is the constant agility of moving from one thing to another,” she continues. “I can spend three or four days with Aviva going to board meetings and then three or four hours with Laka and do something completely different and that’s great.”

When asked how time consuming the seven roles are, Blanc states that it is not much different from having one full-time executive position.

In one of her CEO posts she was overseeing 20,000 people in 17 countries and she notes that she is relieved to be spending less of her time on airports and planes.

“I didn’t leave Zurich to retire,” she highlights.

Insurers and InsurTech

Prior to joining Zurich Blanc had a long career in a variety of roles at insurers and brokers. She surprised the market when she left the Swiss insurer after less than a year.

“32 years gives you the opportunity to make judgments and it gives you the freedom and flexibility that if something’s not right you do something about it and so I did,” she reflects, declining to give any further details on her reasons for leaving the insurer.

Following her resignation, Blanc was unable to work for six months. She spent this time with her family and doing a bit of cycling, along with, of course, the aforementioned 200 meetings.

And while the new chapter of her career has a strong focus on insurers and the InsurTech space, she adds that she will still be working on behalf of or with brokers in some capacity.

“ERS is a broker-only insurer and the broker proposition to ERS is fundamental,” she continues.

“I love working with brokers, it’s been an important part of my career, whether as a leader of a broker in Towergate or as a supplier in the various company that I’ve worked for.”

Pointing out that a non-executive role is about governance, oversight and strategy, along with bringing external experience into the boardroom, she accepts that her roles at ERS and Aviva are similar to some extent.

However, with ERS being a smaller niche player and a Lloyd’s syndicate and Aviva being a larger and more complex organisation, she argues that the amount of time she spends on the two is different.

She further notes that all insurers are facing the same challenges, with lots of capacity and competition in the market as well as issues with legacy platforms and adapting to technology.

If I think about why I’ve chosen the portfolio I have, it’s about keeping relevant and knowing what’s going on at the InsurTech end, and to know where the opportunities are to work with the InsurTechs

Moving on to the InsurTech part of her NED responsibilities, Blanc explains that the three businesses she has chosen are at different stages in terms of funding and maturity.

Laka, which launched in January 2018 and was previously named Insure A Thing, specialises in bicycle insurance using a pooled payment calculation model. Customers’ premiums vary each month and depend on the size of total claims paid out.

“The community-based model is really fascinating,” Blanc says, adding that she is working with the team there as the broker develops the model outside of the UK, with plans to expand to the Netherlands first.

Meanwhile, Trov entered the UK market as a mobile app offering on-demand insurance cover in 2016. The business has since changed its direction and now offers a white-label InsurTech platform in partnership with Lloyds Banking Group.

According to Blanc, the firm struggled making the pay-as-you-go model work because of the acquisition cost, but she adds that she is looking forward to working as a senior adviser to the team and thinking about where they can go next.

Finally RightIndem focuses on claims, with the aim to change the way customers experience insurance at the point of claim.

“Oli [McGuinness, RightIndem CEO] is a really talented guy and I believe it’s an important proposition for the market,” Blanc comments.

“If I think about why I’ve chosen the portfolio I have, it’s about keeping relevant and knowing what’s going on at the InsurTech end, and to know where the opportunities are to work with the InsurTechs,” she continues.

Diversity and the future

But the insurance industry is currently facing more challenges than keeping up with emerging technology.

Last March, a Bloomberg Businessweek report highlighted an atmosphere of “near-persistent harassment”, both verbal and physical, endured by women who work at Lloyd’s of London.

It became the starting point for numerous reports of misconduct coming out of the Lloyd’s market, with a number of senior employees leaving their roles following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Blanc notes that she herself has not experienced the types of incidents described. “But can we live in a period of denial of those things having happened? Obviously not. And something has to be done.”

However, in Blanc’s view the industry does not need more unconscious bias training or events and awards ceremonies dedicated to celebrating women.

“That to me is just not dealing with the issue at all. We’ve got to stop the conferences, the women talking to women and the moaning and we’ve got to do something about the fact that there are not enough women at executive level,” she argues.

According to Blanc, action is needed in terms of making it easier for women to come back to work after taking time off and getting better at recognising the benefits of a diverse workforce.

“The younger generation are looking at that – ‘is this an industry where I’ll get fair opportunities, where there are role models, diverse leaders?’ We’ve got to crack that.

“There have to be males and females talking about this. We can’t just keep doing the same old things because it has not actually worked.”

We’ve got to stop the conferences, the women talking to women and the moaning and we’ve got to do something about the fact that there are not enough women at executive level

Blanc, who regularly speaks in school in Wales to try to attract young people to pursue a career in insurance, says her top piece of advice to students is to find a role model, someone they know and trust.

She further says that it is okay to make mistakes, and that she has “made loads”, but that it is important to fix them instead of complaining about them.

Another piece of advice that she usually shares with them is to open their eyes to all of the opportunities that exist.

“Insurance is one of the very few industries where you can be a broker, an insurer, in claims, marketing, finance, accounting, a data scientist. You can be anything,” Blanc states.