Ex-Covéa boss Cooter joins InsurTech Quotall
Cooter, who left Covéa in April 2019, said the appointment would allow him to “try something different”.
Simon Cooter has joined Quotall as a strategic advisor, following his exit from Covéa in April 2019.
The e-trading InsurTech said Cooter would support the direction and strategic vision of the firm.
Quotall, established in 2010, offers an e-trading platform that allows customers to quote, buy, and manage insurance products.
It also provides consultancy and marketing services to insurance distributors.
Appointment
Simon Ball, CEO at Quotall, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Simon on board at this pivotal moment in our growth.
“Simon will help us grow our profile and client base within the insurance community, where the scope for digital transformation and online distribution of innovative new insurance products is significant.”
Cooter added: “I have been impressed by the quality of the [Quotall] team, and crucially the technology solution and execution capability.
“Having spent the last 30 years working for insurers, mainly leading commercial insurance businesses, I wanted to try something different, and a key goal for me is to work with dynamic businesses which can shape the future of insurance.”
Covéa
Cooter was director of commercial lines and high net worth at Covéa between June 2015 and April 2019, having joined the company from QBE in 2013.
Covéa commercial business grew from £80m to £270m during Cooter’s tenure.
He first announced his intention to leave the provider in October 2018, citing a desire to change the pace of his working life.
Carolyn Callan was named as Cooter’s successor in April 2019. She joined Covéa as head of SME and schemes in November 2017.
