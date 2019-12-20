FCA head Andrew Bailey named as Bank of England governor
He will take over the position from Mark Carney on 16 March 2020.
Andrew Bailey has been announced as the new governor of the Bank of England by Chancellor Sajid Javid.
Bailey has been appointed for an eight-year term and will receive a yearly salary of £495,000.
He will succeed current governor Mark Carney on 16 March 2020.
Bailey has served as chief executive officer of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) since July 2016.
A statement from HM Treasury stated that an interim CEO will be appointed “well ahead” of Bailey’s departure from the regulator.
Comment
Chancellor Sajid Javid stated: “Andrew was the stand-out candidate in a competitive field. He is the right person to lead the Bank as we forge a new future outside the EU and level-up opportunity across the country.”
Bailey added: “It is a tremendous honour to be chosen as governor of the Bank of England and to have the opportunity to serve the people of the United Kingdom, particularly at such a critical time for the nation as we leave the European Union.
“I am committed to the Bank being an accessible and approachable institution, as well as an open and diverse place to work.”
Outgoing
Carney has served as governor of the Bank of England since 2013.
A short extension of his tenure to 15 March 2020 has been agreed to allow a smooth transition to Bailey’s leadership.
Carney commented: “Andrew is widely and deeply respected for his leadership managing the financial crisis, developing the new regulatory frameworks, and supporting financial innovation to better serve UK households and businesses.
“Over the years, I benefited greatly from his support and wise counsel.”
Bailey continued: “The Bank has a very important job and, as governor, I will continue the work that Mark Carney has done to ensure that it has the public interest at the heart of everything it does.”
Recruitment
HM Treasury clarified that public appointments are on merit.
The Chancellor makes a recommendation to the Prime Minister who writes to the monarch for approval.
Javid added: “When we launched this process, we said we were looking for a leader of international standing with expertise across monetary, economic and regulatory matters.
“In Andrew Bailey, that is who we have appointed.”
