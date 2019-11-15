People Moves Round-up: 11 – 15 November 2019

Keep track of the most recent market moves.

This round-up includes: Hyperion, Lockton, Pen Underwriting and Collinson.

Hyperion makes management changes

Hyperion Insurance Group has appointed Mark Craig as group chief financial officer and Mark Hudson as group finance director, effective 1 January 2020.

Craig is currently head of investments and debt capital markets at Hyperion, having joined the business in 2017.

He is responsible for the firm’s investment programme, including identifying, executing and financing mergers and acquisitions, and he also manages the Group’s treasury and cash reserves.

In his new role, Craig will join the group executive committee and the Hyperion board of directors.

Meanwhile, Hudson joined Dual, Hyperion’s underwriting business, in 2016 as CFO. His previous experience includes roles as director of finance and operations at Novae Group.

He will retain his current responsibilities as group CFO & CRO at Dual, in addition to his new responsibilities.

Craig and Hudson will work with Richard Houghton, interim group CFO, during a handover period before Houghton leaves Hyperion later this year.

David Howden, CEO, Hyperion commented: “As we look to the next 25 years, Mark and Mark are well placed to support us in our next stage of growth.

“Hyperion is a People First organisation and these promotions are a testament to the strength of the talent we have within the Group and the bench strength of our finance team.”

He continued: “I am incredibly grateful to Richard for the support he has provided over the course of the last year. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Lockton strengthens team in Scotland

Lockton has hired David Spence as an account executive at its Aberdeen office as it plans to grow its customer base across the North East of Scotland.

The broker stated that Spence has over 16 years of experience in the corporate insurance broking environment and is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

His CV includes a 12 year stint at Carmichael & Partners prior to its acquisition by PIB Insurance Brokers in 2016.

Based in Aberdeen, Spence will focus on growing the business across a wide range of sectors including oil and gas/energy, transportation, construction and real estate, engineering and food and drink.

Steven Cox, head of office at Lockton Aberdeen, said: “It is an exciting time for David to join Lockton as we continue to grow our footprint in the North East of Scotland.

“Due to the unprecedented and phenomenal growth of our business to date, attracting top quality talent is a key to our investment strategy. David naturally forms part of this and we will be announcing further plans in the new year.”

Pen Underwriting promotes Michelle Bree to chief operating officer

Pen Underwriting has promoted Michelle Bree to the role of chief operating officer, with effect from 1 December 2019.

Bree will also be joining the board of Pen Underwriting, subject to regulatory approval.

She first joined the managing general agent as a programme manager at the beginning of 2015 from Accenture, where she specialised in change-management in the insurance industry.

Most recently she held the post of director of operations at Pen. In July 2018 she also became part of the executive leadership team.

In her new role, Bree will be focusing on Pen’s business strategy, plan and growth ambitions as a Virtual Insurer.

Jonathan Turner, CEO of Pen Underwriting, said: “Michelle joined us at the beginning of Pen Underwriting’s journey to transform itself from multiple specialist MGAs into one cohesive, multi-class, multi-territory virtual insurer and no one has been as wholly focused and integral to successfully executing that programme of change and integration as she has.

“Michelle’s strategic vision, track record in translating operational objectives into actionable plans and ability to lead teams to deliver complex and large-scale projects is second to none. I’m confident Michelle will make an excellent COO as well as being a valuable addition to the board.”

Collinson names Lawrence Watts as head of insurance

Collinson has appointed Lawrence Watts as head of insurance, responsible for leading growth for its insurance business.

He will be reporting to David Evans, joint CEO, and lead the insurance strategy, developing both travel and health insurance propositions.

Watts joined Collinson in 2014 as business development director for the insurance and assistance divisions. Prior to this he held several strategic relationship management and sales positions, including at Aviva, Axa and Lloyds Bank.

Evans commented: “Lawrence will continue to drive our ongoing strategy to deliver a customer-centric approach across product design, delivery and service provision.

“His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in helping us to continue to drive clearer responsibilities and accountabilities and to roll out further some of the exciting new initiatives we have delivered during 2019.”

