People Moves Round-up: 28 October – 1 November 2019

This round-up includes: NBJ and IFM Insurance Brokers.

NBJ hires property and casualty broker

Neil Bixby will be joining the NBJ London Markets team as a property and casualty broker.

Bixby has 25 years’ experience of placing property and casualty risks into Lloyd’s and the London Market. He has previously held senior broking positions at R L Davison, Bluefin, Jelf and most recently Marsh.

Tony Copping, director of NBJ London Markets, commented: “We are delighted to have Neil on board. His extensive knowledge, excellent reputation and strong market relationships will be invaluable to our broker clients.”

Sheffield broker recruits two account executives to serve local business

Chartered insurance broker IFM has added Chris Dent and Ryan Batham as commercial account executives.

IFM stated that Dent and Batham have many years’ experience working in the local market and will be well known to many in the area.

Mark Barlow, managing director of IFM, said: “Chris and Ryan are a key part of our growth strategy for the business. Them coming on board is a commitment to our goal to remain the number one commercial insurance broker in the area.

“Their appointments are for the long term and we see their involvement in the future development of the firm in the coming years as crucial.”

