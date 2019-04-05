Market moves: Big name moves

This month has seen shifts within insurance and broking firms with some big names involved

Aviva has finally finished its search for a new CEO after Mark Wilson left the insurer last autumn. The appointment took several months and ended with Maurice Tulloch taking over the role (see Market Focus box). Also on the insurer side, Axa has chosen a new technical services director and Ecclesiastical has announced a new non-executive director, François-Xavier Boisseau, formerly of Ageas.

Meanwhile, managing general agent Markerstudy has promoted Russell Wilson to head of group contact centres.

Executive jobs were also given to brokers with Moorhouse Group recruiting Depesh Nathwani as sales and operations director. The past few weeks have also seen Principal Insurance appoint Stephen Bolton as its new head of finance and Berkeley Group add two board members, John Pennick and Mark Hayward.

In addition, Global Risk Partners (GRP) has decided to create a digital marketing team, and Willis Tower Watson saw David Ripton join as its new head of broking, global marine (corporate risk & broking GB division).

And at La Playa, Hanna Beaumont was promoted to corporate director. Finally, Hayley Spink has become head of global operations at Lloyd’s.

Brokers

James Hart will be leading the new digital marketing team that GRP has assembled. He has formerly worked as sales and marketing director of broker, Aim Risk Services, and before that business development director of Towergate Underwriting. In addition, Alex Riehl and Almudena Rojas have also joined the team and will be reporting to Hart. Riehl most recently worked as digital marketing manager for the European region at Chubb. The team has been created to help the company’s online presence and drive growth through digital platforms.

March was busy for Berkeley Insurance Group. The broker added two board directors, John Pennick, divisional director, and Mark Hayward, client services director. Pennick first started at the company as an apprentice in 1987, while Hayward most recently worked for insurer MS Amlin as regional manager, joining Berkeley in August 2018.

Additionally, Depesh Nathwani has become part of the team at Moorhouse Group, coming from MBA Group where he was business development director and head of digital services. He is now also a member of the Moorhouse board. According to the broker, Nathwani’s CV includes experience from a number of roles in numerous sectors.

Willis Tower Watson has recruited David Ripton as its new head of broking, global marine in its Corporate Risk and Broking GB division. Prior to this, Ripton worked at Marsh in the position of CEO for Marine UK and according to the broker he brings over 30 years of marine insurance experience to the business.

Over at Principal Insurance, Stephen Bolton has taken on the role as head of finance. He joined the Manchester-based broker from Fish Insurance where he was responsible for the finance operation. Prior to that he spent 11 years at Carole Nash, the majority as a management accountant within the broker’s finance team. At Principal Insurance he will report directly to managing director Dave Bowcock.

Meanwhile at La Playa, Hanna Beaumont has been promoted to corporate director, overseeing the broker’s specialist commercial practices across science & technology and media, arts & entertainment. She has been with the company since 2006 in its science & technology division, specialising in insurance for life science businesses.

Insurers and MGA s

Axa Insurance hired Karl Parr as technical services director last month. He was previously at Ageas UK where he worked for the last six years as head of claims technical excellence. In this new role he will report to Waseem Malik, executive managing director (claims), and be responsible for overseeing technical strategy, best practice, training, legal services unit and large loss. Parr began his career at Axa in 1985 and has also worked at Groupama. His appointment is part of the creation of four centres of excellence to provide support to front end customer activity.

Parr will will be joined at Axa by Waqar Ahmed, Rhys Moore and Nick Smith who will lead on claims operations, claims risk and fraud, and claims transformation respectively. Additionally, customer and technical claims will come together to create two customer facing operational areas of business: one focusing on motor and travel claims led by John Dacey, and one on property and casualty claims led by Martin Ashfield.

Meanwhile, Markerstudy’s new head of group contact centres, Russell Wilson started on 21 March. He has worked at the provider for a decade, initially joining as a team leader for Chaucer Direct in 2009. He was then promoted to operations manager in 2014, and to head of direct in August 2018.

And at Ecclesiastical, François-Xavier Boisseau has become a non-executive director, joining fellow NED Angus Winthers on the board of the provider. Boisseau retired from Ageas last December, where he most recently worked as CEO of insurance. Prior to this he was chief executive officer of Groupama Insurance which was bought by Ageas in 2013. His past experience also features a 15 year term at Axa in a variety of roles, as well as non-executive chairman posts at Lark, Bollington and Carole Nash.

Market focus: Aviva New Aviva CEO Maurice Tulloch (pictured right) recently replaced Mark Wilson, who went on gardening leave last October. Aviva chairman Sir Adrian Montague acted as interim CEO until 4 March but when Tulloch stepped up he returned to his non-executive chairman role. Tulloch has been at Aviva for over 16 years and was appointed to the board of the insurer in June 2017. Prior to being promoted he was CEO of international insurance,

looking after Aviva’s life and general insurance operations in France, Canada, Ireland, Poland, Turkey and India. He was previously UK

and Ireland general insurance CEO between October 2013 and January 2016. Montague stated that the board had run through a “highly competitive process”, having interviewed both external and internal candidates. He commented: “Maurice will be an outstanding chief executive of Aviva. He knows the business inside out. “He has led our businesses in the UK and internationally and built strong team across life insurance and general insurance.” Tulloch added: “There is a clear opportunity to realise Aviva’s significant but untapped potential. Aviva is financially strong, we have a well-known brand and excellent businesses. But there is more to do to improve returns for shareholders.”

Others

The new head of global operations at Lloyd’s, Hayley Spink joined the corporation in 2007 and has served in a variety of operational leadership roles. She has been involved in Lloyd’s operations across the globe, including in Dubai, India, China, Malaysia, Colombia and Mexico and has also been Brexit programme director. Spink took over the role from Joe Dainty, who left Lloyd’s in March to join DXC. In her new role, Spink will provide leadership for Lloyd’s internal and market wide programmes.