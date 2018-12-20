Blog: Why trade credit cover is more vital than ever

Tanya Giles, of insurer Atradius, explains why the cover is growing in importance as uncertainty over Brexit dominates.

We are now in the final furlong of negotiations until the two-year Brexit deadline is upon us and uncertainty continues to prevail creating a volatile and unpredictable risk environment which clouds the horizon.

What is certain is that businesses need support in order to survive and thrive and to navigate their way through the pitfalls of a changing marketplace.

This is where the role of the trade credit insurer and specialist broker stand centre stage. Together, insurers and brokers can provide a pathway for businesses to trade and a service that delivers greater value than ever before.

There was a time when trade credit insurance may have sometimes been seen as a tick-box exercise; a policy to perhaps satisfy a reluctant lending bank and typically put in place once the deal had been done and goods were about to be shipped.

Partner

But today, the insurer, hand in hand with a specialist broker, acts as a real trade partner for business from the very beginning of a trade journey.

With a comprehensive suite of tools, insights and advice, this partnership not only helps a business mitigate the risks but works to identify opportunities in the first place, whilst ensuring a business has a robust strategy to seize them.

Along the journey, real-time monitoring and analysis enables businesses to make sound credit management decisions and build upon their solid foundations. And should anything go wrong, the business can rest assured that they are covered financially in the event of non-payment.

When it comes to demonstrating value, the statistics speak for themselves.

As insolvency levels rise, Atradius has seen a rise in the number of claims received by around 40% year on year. Businesses are themselves recognising the need for support and are turning to insurers with new business enquiries up on last year.

It’s evident that now is the time for insurers and brokers to prove their worth and make a real difference to their customers – when they need help the most. The key phrase here is ‘and’; insurers and brokers.

Specialism

A specialist broker can look after a customer from the outset, gaining a comprehensive understanding of their business, finding the right package and adding value.

By return, the trade credit insurer’s job is to create the tools, analysis and scope of cover to offer the customer and this must continue to improve.

Technology and digitisation allow insurers to refine their product offering to enhance their service; whether through customisation, personalisation and improved accessibility alongside new products and increasingly sophisticated analysis tools and credit management portals.

Insurers and brokers have the same goal in aspiring to provide best-in-class service for customers. Therefore, it makes sense to use our combined resources, experience and expertise for mutual benefit by creating the complete package for customers, combining intelligence, debt protection and risk management.

Together, we can offer a powerful tool for any business and achieve greater successes for customers.

A robust relationship allows us to continually explore new ways to support our mutual client market, enabling the business we look after to manage risk and expand their trade horizons.

As uncertainty continues to define the agenda and shows no sign of abating, there has never been a more important time to reinforce the relevance of the insurer-broker relationship.

Tanya Giles is regional manager at provider Atradius.