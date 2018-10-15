Axa XL names new CUO for London market wholesale

Dan Curran takes over from Paul Greensmith who was recently appointed UK CEO of Catlin Underwriting Agencies and XL Catlin Insurance.

Axa XL Insurance has appointed Dan Curran as chief underwriting officer for London market wholesale.

He takes over the role from Paul Greensmith, who was recently named UK chief executive officer of Catlin Underwriting Agencies and XL Catlin Insurance Company UK, as well as regional leader for the UK.

This follows the acquisition of XL Catlin by Axa, which was completed in September this year.

Curran will be responsible for Axa XL’s property & casualty London wholesale business. He has held a number of positions at Catlin during the last 20 years and was appointed as head of casualty in 2012.

In 2015 Curran took over responsibility for the UK and Ireland casualty portfolios, including general liability, US healthcare, employers’ liability and motor liability. In October 2016 he assumed responsibility of the casualty wholesale portfolio at XL Catlin.

Knowledge

Neil Robertson, chief executive, Global Specialty, said: “I am extremely pleased that Dan has assumed responsibility for our London-based property & casualty wholesale business, which is a considerable and important part of our operations at Lloyd’s.

“He started his career some 20 years ago as an underwriting assistant on the healthcare professional liability account at Catlin, and today his extensive knowledge and expertise positions him ideally to lead this part of our business.”

