Steve Bamforth retires from Griffiths & Armour

He had been with the broker, which has offices in Liverpool, London, Dublin and Manchester, for the past 32 years.

Steve Bamforth has retired as chief executive of Griffiths & Armour after 32 years with the company, Insurance Age can reveal.

It is understood that Bamforth left the business in April this year.

The Griffiths & Armour website stated that Carl Evans has now taken the post of group CEO for the professional risks division. It also showed that Matt Donnelly is group chief executive for the insurance brokers division.

Career

According to his Linked In page Bamforth joined the broker in 1986 following an MW in Natural Sciences at Cambridge University.

Most recently Insurance Age reported that Griffiths & Armour changed software houses, swapping SSP for Acturis.

Back in May 2017 the company issued a warning to brokers to check their own professional indemnity insurance asking if it was “fit for purpose” following the Financial Conduct Authority review into insurance intermediaries’ PI.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.