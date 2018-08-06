Former LV boss Phil Bunker joins The AA

The Financial Conduct Authority has approved Bunker as a non-executive director.

Former LV Broker managing director Phil Bunker has become a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approved person again in his new capacity as non-executive director of AA Insurance, Insurance Age can today ( 6 August) reveal.

According to FCA register Bunker stopped being an approved person of both LV and Highway Insurance as of 1 January 2016, when he stepped down from both businesses and was replaced by Mike Crane as broker MD.

Results

Bunker joins a business that reported an 11% trading revenue rise in its insurance division to £145m for the year ended 31 January 2018; although the number of policies in force dropped from 1,451,000 to 1,447,000.

The results were posted for the year in which the broker’s parent held preliminary talks with Hastings about a possible combination of the firms’ insurance businesses. However, these conservations came to nothing and the AA has now set a five year target of having over two million motor and home policies by the end of 2023.

Bunker told Insurance Age: “I am delighted to join the AA’s insurance business as a non-executive director. It has a strong brand, loyal customer base and brilliantly customer-focused staff, which you would expect from an organisation that provides help when people need it most.

“It has also been quietly building up its insurance team over the last few years. There is a momentum and energy in the business that makes it an exciting place to be.”

NEDs

Among the other NEDs currently at AA Insurance Services with previous insurer experience are former Aviva chief operating officer Cathryn Riley (since May 2015) and ex- Zurich UK CEO David Smith (since October 2016).

In 2016 the AA returned to owning an insurer, with the launch of its Gibraltar-based AA Underwriting Insurance headed by Craig Staniland, who like Bunker, numbers Churchill among his former employers as it owned NIG when he worked there.

Bunker was part of the LV Broker start-up team that joined the mutual insurer in 2006, having left NIG two years earlier, where he was managing director.

