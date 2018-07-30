Andy Watson appointed as ABI General Insurance Council chair
The Ageas UK CEO replaces Amanda Blanc who has taken up the chair post at the ABI.
Ageas UK CEO, Andy Watson, has succeeded Amanda Blanc as chair of the General Insurance Council (GIC) for the Association of British Insurers (ABI).
The appointment follows Blanc moving to chair the ABI board. As part of his GIC role Watson also joins the ABI board.
Watson commented: “I am delighted to accept the offer to succeed Amanda as chair of the General Insurance Council and build on her good work.
“Insurance will always be a corner stone of any efficient, advanced economy; nevertheless our industry faces many challenges – from technology, from regulation from rapidly changing customer behaviours and expectations amongst many others.
“It is up to us to decide how best to address these issues so everyone, and especially the customer, benefit from the service we provide.”
Negotiations
Watson was previously chair of the trade body’s motor committee.
Huw Evans, ABI director general, added: “This is an important time in general insurance, with Brexit negotiations reaching a critical point, key legislation going through Parliament to reform personal injury compensation and responding to challenges posed by terrorism and the impact of Grenfell.
“It is also a time where building trust and reputation in insurance have never been more important.”
He concluded: “Andy’s experience and expertise makes him ideally suited to helping the industry respond to the challenging environment the UK’s general insurers face in the months and years ahead, working with colleagues across the market to present a strong and unified industry position to government and regulators in the best interests of our markets and customers.”
