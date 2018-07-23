Blog: The virtual call centre is on the horizon

CDL’s Nigel Phillips says call centres are changing and urges brokers to embrace innovation.

Love them or hate them, contact centres have long been fundamental to the world of insurance as a crucial customer interface. With new technologies constantly emerging, their future role is under pressure like never before. In particular, advances in voice technologies are raising the question of whether ‘self-service’ could apply to the contact centre just as much as online.

The industry has always worked to eradicate long waits on hold, and voice technology may have the answer, offering a new interface to access and administer insurance policies. It opens up the prospect of allowing consumers to swiftly complete tasks at any time that suits them.

Integration with Alexa was the first step in this journey, and reports of Skills enabling the device to retrieve policy information or complete mid-term adjustments are now a couple of years down the track.

Automation

The next stage in this journey is one that creates real possibilities for the contact centre: the potential to take the device out of the equation and nonetheless automate the response to customer service queries.

To assess the opportunities, the starting point for CDL was to work with customers to interrogate inbound calls, identifying three broad categories.

Around a third of calls analysed were routine, information look-up type questions, which are straightforward to automate: things like confirming that documents have been received, requesting proof of No Claims Bonus or updating contact details.

At the more complex end, around 15% of questions are prompted by bespoke circumstances, most likely to require experienced ‘human’ service.

Logic

Approximately half of calls entail a range of multi-step queries, such as mid-term adjustments, or the workings of telematics policies, which are more complex but nonetheless logic-based and therefore open to automation.

If the potential is there to improve the customer experience and retail efficiency, then the remaining question is whether the technology actually works. Will computers be able to process spoken word, with all its accents and dialects, or will customers be left shouting in frustration?

This is one of the questions exercising our teams in the CDL Incubator. As usual, the answer lies somewhere in between. The proof of concept for a ‘virtual call centre’ solution is there, with many of the key features delivered, including caller authentication, processing of information requests (Question and Answer), mid-term adjustments and payment wrap-up.

Investment

Complex interactions are a bigger challenge, but with huge investment from tech giants such as Amazon and Google in Natural Language Processing (NLP) devices, including sentiment analysis, it appears that the technology is advancing rapidly towards human parity.

While there will always be a need for human customer service, there is much that can be done today to create ‘voice’ solutions that fulfil consumer aspirations for self service.

The ‘virtual call centre’ is knocking at the door, and it’s time for insurance brokers looking to get ahead of the curve to embrace this journey.

By CDL commercial director Nigel Phillips.