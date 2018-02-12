Better business: A hand up the ladder

Peninsula founder and group managing director Peter Done explains what small business owners must do to develop and inspire their staff

A business is only as strong as the people who operate within it. This is a sentiment echoed in the organisational structure that has been built at Peninsula. Our business mantra is “success starts here”, so it is important to acknowledge that without the hard work and dedication of the talented individuals here, the business would not have achieved half of the success and recognition it is has received.

The ultimate aim is to foster and facilitate the learning and development of every employee that steps through the doors, providing a work environment that is enriching and rewarding.

In an effort to keep employees engaged in their work and help them achieve more success within the company it is important to invest in them. Here are four crucial ways to manage employee development or small business owners.

Targets

The key to developing employees is to set relevant and achievable goals. Rather than setting and discussing employee goals on an annual basis, optimise the development and review process by creating quarterly goals. Not only are these goals easier to set, but the results are easier to see.

Quarterly goals are the quickest, easiest way for employees to derive meaning from what they do every day. As such, creating achievable goals and monitoring employee progress is crucial.

With the rapidly changing nature of a business, some goals may no longer be relevant longer down the line. Revisiting these goals every quarter highlights which goals need to be updated, ensuring that individual work goals are still applicable.

Culture of growth

Employees want training to aid their development and to advance their career. Providing coaching and development activities throughout the year is an employer’s best bet to create a culture of growth within the workplace.

To ensure continuous growth and improve productivity, provide employees with the tools they need to function at their best.

For new starters, consider creating a mentorship program in which new hires work closely with a seasoned employee within their department. Doing so will get new employees on the right track sooner.

Additionally, develop current employees by offering regular training programs or bringing in industry professionals for “lunch and learns.”

Most importantly, encourage staff to seek professional employee development opportunities outside of the workplace. Employees that aim to advance their skills in their own time will likely become great leaders and should be recognised for their efforts.

Top tips Set and update goals on a regular basis Offer opportunities for individual growth Encourage decision-making Always celebrate success

Independence

Whilst management are there to oversee workplace proceedings, providing employees with a sense of autonomy and control will help them feel as though their employers trust them and value the insight and knowledge they bring to the organisation.

Trust is a basic component of any relationship. Within the workplace, it allows for a less rigid form of management, increased productivity and a higher degree of employee morale. The freedom to make decisions can range from giving an employee an opportunity to take charge on a project, to enable a certain amount of flexibility with regards to workplace structure and working hours (within reason).

Rewards

At a time for when uncertainty is being dealt with each day for UK businesses, it is important to take the time to celebrate success. This goes beyond acknowledgement – this is about taking a step back and reflecting on what employees have accomplished and what they have learned throughout the journey.

In today’s fast-paced, rapidly changing world of work, people are not taking enough time to understand why they were successful and how their success reverberated and positively impacted

those around them.

Remember, employers are only as successful as their employees. The great business leaders know that with the right team dynamics, decisions and diverse personalities, everyone wins in the end.

Peter Done is founder and managing director at Peninsula