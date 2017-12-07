Market moves: Brokers bouncing back

Over the summer it was the insurers who were wiping the floor with brokers when it came to the number of market moves going on. It appears though that brokers own the winter as the past few weeks has seen far more recruitment activity among them than among providers

Ardonagh Group led the way with a very high profile move for ex-TIP boss Rob Worrell (see box) which also resulted in Janice Deakin moving to a new role. Similarly Lycetts unveiled a new CEO, GRP recruited a chief information officer and Erskine Murray added a head of business development to the team. Axa topped the news among insurers with the departure of Paul Evans and, separately, new branch managers, while ERS, Zurich and Chubb all made appointments. Meanwhile IFED revealed Andrew Fyfe as its new boss and Martyn Holman has taken on a non-exec role at Open GI.

Brokers

Lycetts has promoted Charles Foster as its new chief executive, succeeding Angus Keate who has become deputy chairman. Foster has led the broker’s rural division for the past three years, having joined the company in 1991. He was made a member of the Lycetts board in 2013.

Birmingham-based independent brokers Dunsby Associates has appointed Paul Masters as head of sales and marketing. Managing director, Neil Dunsby commented: “Paul joins us at an important time in the development and growth of the business, his knowledge and experience enhances a very strong team we have at Dunsby Associates.”

Ian Pritchard has joined Business Insurance Solutions as pricing and placement director. He brings over 20 years of industry experience to the van insurance specialist firm having started his career at ERS and going on to other underwriting roles at KGM, Groupama and Ageas, as well as broking at HERO/Capita.

Erskine Murray has recruited Stewart Liddell as head of business development. He will be responsible for all new business at the Leicester-based broker, as well as spearheading the corporate division to create new revenue opportunities. The company, which recently bought Offley Insurance Services, added that Liddell’s appointment had also been made to help meet its acquisition and expansion plans.

Vizion Insurance Brokers has added Russell Boneham as a partner and brought in Gemma Godwin to strengthen its commercial lines back office. Godwin has experience in account handling with a number of brokers including Lucas Fettes, Oval and, most recently, Sutton Winson.

Graeme Lalley has moved to the chief information officer at Global Risk Partners (GRP). He joined from Marsh UK where he fulfilled a similar role for Jelf and Bluefin. His new employers stated that in his new position Lalley will oversee a three-pronged IT strategy.

Forum Insurance has made its first new director appointment in 25 years by adding Amish Mamtora to the leadership team. He takes on the position having joined the business four years ago. The Harrow-headquartered firm lists petrol forecourts, landlords, wholesalers, motor trade, retailers as well as high net worth household and motor as specialist areas. In his new role Mamtora has been tasked with growing the business in both existing and new sectors.

Market focus: Ardonagh Group Rob Worrell has stepped into the role of CEO insurance broking at Ardonagh Group. As revealed by Insurance Age, he replaced Janice Deakin who switched to being CEO of distribution for Ardonagh. Worrell was previously head of general insurance at Marsh-owned Jelf a position he left at the start

of this year. He had been in that post when Jelf was bought by Marsh in 2015. Prior to this Worrell was managing director of The Insurance Partnership which he founded in 1993 and sold to Jelf in 2013. Deakin had been with Towergate since 2015, moving across from Arthur J Gallagher to lead the retail

broking division. Worrell commented: “Ardonagh is a compelling story and I want to play a significant part in the next chapter and beyond, it is that simple. I have enduring friendships with Janice and a number of colleagues which I am looking forward to formalising professionally.”

Insurers & MGA s

Axa has announced the departure of former UK group CEO Paul Evans following a global reorganisation of its operating model. Evans, who has been with the business since 2001, moved to the role of CEO of Axa Global Life, Savings & Health in 2016.

In an unrelated step the provider also made a string of changes to its regional offices. Terri Driscoll-Cooper and Darren Tanner became branch managers of Ipswich and Reading respectively. Driscoll-Cooper will take up her post in the New Year, joining from Allianz where she was branch manager for Chelmsford. Tanner arrives from Jelf where he was a markets and placement executive. Gareth Hughes, branch manager for Reading and Maidstone, will take on the role of branch manager for the London Commercial and Maidstone branches. Current London Commercial branch manager Sean Clark, who was also running Ipswich on a temporary basis, is leaving the business.

Over at specialist motor insurer ERS Declan O’Mahony joined as head of large loss claims. A lawyer with over 20 years’ experience he spent 17 years with HSBC Insurance and most recently was at Kennedys. In his new role his focus will be to lead the business through the Odgen review process and to continue to manage indemnity spend. Based in London he will report to interim claims director, Gary Barker.

Zurich has recruited Stephen Moss as head of specialty lines in the UK market. He came on board from Brit Insurance where he spent 12 years most recently as portfolio underwriting director.

Barry Beard has taken up the role of head of global services and complex multinational UK and Ireland at Chubb. In this newly-created role, he will lead and manage Chubb’s multinational network and services for the UK and Ireland.

Others

Fresh from vacating the group commercial director role at Markerstudy Martyn Holman has joined Open GI as a non-executive director. During his 39 years in insurance he has also been chief executive officer at Brightside. The software specialists detailed that Holman will report into Chris Guillaume, group CEO of Open GI, and will work in a consultative and ambassadorial role alongside the executive board of the business.

Detective chief inspector (DCI) Andrew Fyfe has been made the new head of the City of London’s Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED). DCI Fyfe brings with him 26 years of experience as a police officer, most recently within the Police’s National Intelligence Fraud Bureau. He takes leadership of IFED from DCI Oliver Little who has become head of the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit.