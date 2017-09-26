Peter Hubbard to chair Co-op insurance board

Hubbard was formerly at UK General and was CEO of Axa.

The Co-op has appointed Peter Hubbard as chair of the Board of Co-op Insurance.

According to the company Hubbard brings a range of senior board and executive experience from the financial and insurance industry.

Most recently he was group CEO at UK General and led the business through a restructure. He retired from the role in January 2016.

He was also formerly UK chief executive at Axa from 2001 to 2008 and has held non-executive roles at QMetric Group, Keoghs and Sure Thing Insurance.

Hubbard commented: “I’m delighted to join The Co-op as chair of its Insurance Board at such an exciting and important time in its transformation journey.

“Co-op Insurance has a long and distinguished history, and we have the opportunity now to create and deliver a compelling Co-op Insurance for the future, one which meets the needs of millions of Co-op members and customers.”

Allan Leighton, Co-op chair added: “We are delighted to welcome Peter to The Co-op as chair of our insurance board.

“Peter has a wealth of industry experience and insight and this will greatly assist our insurance business as it continues to deliver its business strategy and transformation programme.”

