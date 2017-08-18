David Charles steps down as head of PIB-owned Cooke & Mason

Charles, who leaves to coach rugby, will be replaced by Andy White who was formerly MD at Henderson Insurance Brokers.

David Charles, Cooke & Mason managing director, is stepping down from the role to become a rugby coach following the acquisition of the business by PIB Group in 2016.

Andy White, managing director of Henderson Insurance Brokers since January 2016, will take up the MD role at Cooke & Mason.

According to PIB, Charles, who holds an RFU coaching license and has been coaching for a number of years at club level and within the elite player development pathway, will remain with the business in a non-executive role.

Dream

Charles commented: “As a result of the personal support of Brendan McManus I am in a very fortunate position to turn a pipe dream into reality, while remaining involved with the wider PIB Group at this exciting time.

“I have been very lucky to work with a great team at Cooke & Mason and know they will give my replacement a warm welcome and their full support.’

Brendan McManus, CEO of PIB Group added: “We will miss David’s leadership hugely, but I’m thrilled and slightly jealous that he is following a dream. He will be a great coach.

“We are all delighted though that David is going to remain with the business in a non-executive capacity.”

Charles had been with Cooke & Mason for 19 years and in broking for 34 years.

A statement from PIB noted that White has worked in insurance for 32 years and operated as both a broker and an underwriter.

White commented: “I am really looking forward to this new role and the opportunity that working within the PIB Group can bring me and the rest of the team in Cooke & Mason. I can’t wait to get started.”

