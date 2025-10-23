Dalby to lead at Howden as Ogley exits

Mike Dalby has been appointed CEO of Howden consumer and local commercial to lead its UK high street business with immediate effect as Kelly Ogley leaves the business.

Ogley, pictured, had been with the offering for nine years including when it was known as A-Plan and under Howden’s ownership, leading it for the last five years. Howden bought the business in 2020 and rebranded it in 2023.

Mike Dalby

Ogley detailed she had decided to exit to take some time out with her family and to consider other opportunities

Robert Kennedy, CEO of Howden UK and Ireland, who took up the post at the start of October, succeeding Carl Shuker, said