Howden expands into North Wales with latest buy

Howden has purchased Llandudno, North Wales-based broker, Gott & Wynne, expanding its presence into the region.

The Welsh broker has expertise in insurance for Morgan sports cars and classic cars, alongside specialisms in commercial and business insurance, and property insurance.

Howden has opened an office in Cardiff as it seeks to be a prominent force in the commercial broking sector in South and West Wales.

Gott & Wynne is led by Barry Wynne, Michael Clough and Steven Goldsmith. All three will remain with the business following the completion of