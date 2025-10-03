 Skip to main content
Howden expands into North Wales with latest buy

    • By Rosie Simms

Howden has purchased Llandudno, North Wales-based broker, Gott & Wynne, expanding its presence into the region.

The Welsh broker has expertise in insurance for Morgan sports cars and classic cars, alongside specialisms in commercial and business insurance, and property insurance.

Gott & Wynne is led by Barry Wynne, Michael Clough and Steven Goldsmith. All three will remain with the business following the completion of

