Howden opens West Sussex office

Howden has opened an office in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, following the appointment of Joe Clarke as branch director.

The office in the corporate and commercial division will service businesses of all sizes and sectors, Howden confirmed.

Clarke brings more than 14 years of insurance experience to his new role, following posts at Green Insurance Group, Sutton Winson and NFU Mutual.

Expansion

Alistair Matthews, regional managing director for the South and Thames Valley in commercial and corporate at Howden UK and Ireland said: “I’m thrilled that Joe has agreed to join us and will help us establish and write our