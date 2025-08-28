Gracechurch: Lockton on the up, disrupting ‘Big 5’ in 2025 broker ranking

Marsh, Aon and Howden continue to feature as the most respected brokers in the London market, according to an annual ranking from research consultancy Gracechurch.

Based on independent research and more than 500 nominations from 189 underwriters across 60 insurers, the report London’s Leading Brokers 2025 aims to highlight the broker employees who deliver the most value, expertise and client service in a complex and rapidly evolving environment.

Despite the dominance of what it called the ‘big five’ (the aforementioned trio plus WTW and Gallagher which together secured over half of the individual nominations), Gracechurch highlighted “clear upward momentum