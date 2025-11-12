Magenta signs MNW capacity deal with Zurich

Magenta, part of Howden-owned Dual UK, has signed a deal with Zurich to provide capacity for its mid-net-worth home insurance product.

Based in East Anglia, Magenta provides property insurance solutions to brokers and independent financial advisers throughout the UK. Its underwriting capacity is primarily sourced through Lloyd’s.

According to its website, Magenta’s products include: special risk, flood, prestige, renovation, unoccupied, holiday home, home, let, and non-standard home.

In 2021 Magenta was bought by Aston Lark which was then acquired by Howden a year later, and the broker rebranded in 2023.

Our specialist insurance