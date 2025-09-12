People Moves: 8 – 12 September 2025

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Santam, Howden and Atrium.

Santam appoints Syndicate 1918 team

Santam, an African general insurance group, has appointed the team to lead its Syndicate 1918 with Rob Vetch named CEO and chief financial officer.

Joining from Hamilton Global Specialty where he is currently CFO, Vetch has 30 years of experience in the global (re)insurance market. He was previously CFO of W/R/B Underwriting, and held senior finance roles at Brit Insurance, QBE Insurance Group and at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Si