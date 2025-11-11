Howden expands employee benefits arm with acquisition

Howden has agreed to acquire the employee benefits consultancy arm of wealth management group Evelyn Partners, expanding its offering following the purchase of Barnett Waddingham earlier this year.

Evelyn Partners Financial Services focuses on mid-market, scale-up, and fast-growth firms, providing a range of consultancy services to employers and trustees.

It also offers advice on group risk and healthcare benefits, employee engagement and communications services, as well as wellbeing and ancillary benefit packages.

EPFS brings a team of 38, located in London, Bristol, Glasgow and Guildford, to Howden. Led by Gareth Sawyer, head of employee benefits