The numbers that reveal the true extent of the 2025 broker deal slump

The number of UK broker deals halved in 2025 to the lowest level in the three years since Insurance Age started its interactive map series, with the fall coming despite the number of buyers remaining steady.

The final count of 72 was the first time the deal result has not reached triple figures (see graph below).

In 2023, the number was 114, rising to 141 in 2024.

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process();else if(!e.getElementById(i)){var r=e.createElement(n);r.async=1,r.id=i,r.src=s,o.parentNode.insertBefore(r,o)}}(document,"script","infogram-async","https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed