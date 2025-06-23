Birmingham Regional Review: Highly competitive market

Birmingham’s central location in the country creates opportunities for investment and growth, according to experts in the highly competitive broker market, with recruitment flagged as the main challenge.

According to the University of Birmingham’s 2024 economic review of the region, professional and financial services sector is the largest sector making up 34.9% of the total gross value added.

The region was previously a manufacturing powerhouse for the UK, but it is now the fourth largest sector in the Greater Birmingham area. In 2022 the sector was 10.5% smaller than it was in 2019.

This environment presents a real opportunity for independent brokers to fill the gap left by consolidation. Many