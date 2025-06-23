 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Birmingham Regional Review: Highly competitive market

Birmingham centre
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 8 minutes

Birmingham’s central location in the country creates opportunities for investment and growth, according to experts in the highly competitive broker market, with recruitment flagged as the main challenge.

According to the University of Birmingham’s 2024 economic review of the region, professional and financial services sector is the largest sector making up 34.9% of the total gross value added.

The region was previously a manufacturing powerhouse for the UK, but it is now the fourth largest sector in the Greater Birmingham area. In 2022 the sector was 10.5% smaller than it was in 2019.

This environment presents a real opportunity for independent brokers to fill the gap left by consolidation. Many

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: