Former Bletchley director Angela Irvine joins Howden

Angela Irvine, former Bletchley sales director, has been appointed regional sales director at Howden based in its Birmingham office.

Irvine, pictured, made the announcement on LinkedIn yesterday (8 September). In the newly created role she will report to Lewis Doyle, national sales director at Howden.

She had been at Bletchley since March 2022 and prior to that spent almost a decade at Adler Insurance, latterly as director.

Since April 2023 Irvine has been president of the Birmingham Insurance Institute and has been chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s West Midlands regional committee for almost two years.

