Howden acquires Aviva-backed Scottish insurance scheme

Howden has agreed to acquire the insurance services from the Church of Scotland, following a strategic review of its insurance provision.

The Church of Scotland Insurance Services Limited historically arranged cover for Church properties through a bespoke scheme with Aviva.

The COSIS will transition its operations to Howden’s Scottish Commercial team and the move follows a “longstanding consultancy relationship” between the two organisations, Howden added.

The broker also claimed it reflects the Church’s decision to step away from direct involvement in insurance ahead of the planned retirement of COSIS’s directors.

Under the new