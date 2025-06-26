Shuker moves to deputy chair, succeeded by Kennedy as CEO of Howden UK and Ireland

Robert Kennedy has been named CEO of Howden UK and Ireland, to take up the role on 1 October, when Carl Shuker will become deputy chairman.

Shuker, pictured, spent 13 years as CEO of A-Plan and was at the helm when it was bought by Howden in a deal agreed in 2020 that completed in 2021.

Robert Kennedy

Howden signed up in October 2021 to buy Aston Lark, and Shuker was made UK and Ireland CEO ahead of the deal completing in April 2022. Both businesses were subsequently rebranded in October 2023.

The firm detailed that Shuker will “remain closely involved” and “continue to support Kennedy in the next