David Howden awarded CBE in King’s Birthday Honours List
The founder and CEO of the Howden Group, David Howden, was included in the King’s Birthday Honours List over the weekend.
He was awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire “for services to the insurance industry”.
Howden won the Achievement Award at the 2022 Insurance Age UK Broker Awards.Passionate about force for good
Brigitte Trafford, group chief corporate affairs officer, Howden responded: “We are all incredibly proud that David has been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours, importantly not only for his vision and leadership, but for services to the insurance industry.
"Anyone who has
