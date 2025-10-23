Acrisure adds three to UK senior leadership team

Acrisure UK Retail has confirmed the recruitment of Rowanne Dicker as head of UK retail markets and placement, Rob White as chief risk and compliance officer, and David Cramp as chief revenue officer.

Dicker joined last month from Partners& where she spent nearly five years, latterly as markets and placement director.

White came on board in August joining from Axa UK where he was chief compliance officer. He brings over 15 years’ experience across insurance, banking and consulting to the post.

Cramp, who has over 20 years’ market experience, joined in June from Howden having worked at Reich (which Howden bought in 2023 and subsequently rebranded) for over 12 years.

He has been tasked with