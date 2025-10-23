 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Acrisure adds three to UK senior leadership team

welcome-6-2016
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Acrisure UK Retail has confirmed the recruitment of Rowanne Dicker as head of UK retail markets and placement, Rob White as chief risk and compliance officer, and David Cramp as chief revenue officer.

Dicker joined last month from Partners& where she spent nearly five years, latterly as markets and placement director.

White came on board in August joining from Axa UK where he was chief compliance officer. He brings over 15 years’ experience across insurance, banking and consulting to the post.

Cramp, who has over 20 years’ market experience, joined in June from Howden having worked at Reich (which Howden bought in 2023 and subsequently rebranded) for over 12 years.

He has been tasked with

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: