MyFirst partners with Howden for young driver service

Howden has joined forces with MyFirst as its young driver partner to provide a “tailored service" across its local UK branches.

Founded in 2016 by CEO James Noble, specialist broker MyFirst offers young driver, new driver, learner driver and student driver insurance.

MyFirst’s young driver proposition monitors driving behaviours, offering immediate feedback “using innovative software”, and rewards to promote safer driving habits.

The broker explained it focuses on education, transparency and safer driving habits.

Howden has a network of more than 100 high street branches specialising in home, content, car and local business