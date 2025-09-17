 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

SRG recruits from Aon for new “pivotal” leadership role

welcome-6-2016
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Specialist Risk Group has appointed Sasa Brcerevic to the newly created role of group chief commercial officer, effective 1 November 2025.

According to SRG he has previously served as a technologist, management consultant, chief operating officer, and commercial business leader, and was most recently managing director, Carrier Solutions Group at Aon.

SRG’s rise as an international specialist intermediary has been genuinely impressive, rooted in deep expertise, a strong culture and a relentless focus on clients.

Brcerevic’s appointment follows the recent recruitment of Neil Nimmo as SRG’s first UK CEO. SRG added the latest move

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on People

Nigel Palmer
Meet the MGA: AUK MGA

AUK managing director Nigel Palmer gives Insurance Age the lowdown on the MGA’s exclusive, broker-led proposition that he asserts will help it achieve £250m GWP in the next three years based on its current growth rate.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: