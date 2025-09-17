SRG recruits from Aon for new “pivotal” leadership role

Specialist Risk Group has appointed Sasa Brcerevic to the newly created role of group chief commercial officer, effective 1 November 2025.

According to SRG he has previously served as a technologist, management consultant, chief operating officer, and commercial business leader, and was most recently managing director, Carrier Solutions Group at Aon.

SRG’s rise as an international specialist intermediary has been genuinely impressive, rooted in deep expertise, a strong culture and a relentless focus on clients.

Brcerevic’s appointment follows the recent recruitment of Neil Nimmo as SRG’s first UK CEO. SRG added the latest move