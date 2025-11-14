Ex-Lloyd’s CEO John Neal no longer joining AIG

John Neal will no longer be joining AIG as president due to “personal circumstances”, the insurer has announced.

AIG noted it had reached a “mutual agreement” with Neal, pictured, to cancel the appointment. He was scheduled to take on the role on 1 December 2025.

In an SEC filing published today (14 November), the insurer said: “AIG chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino will continue to work with the board on the future organizational structure of the company to drive