Ex-Lloyd’s CEO John Neal heads to AIG, reversing Aon move

John Neal is set to join AIG as president effective 1 December 2025, having previously been destined for Aon.

In January, Lloyd’s announced Neal, pictured, would be leaving in 2025 to join Aon as its global CEO of reinsurance and global chairman of climate solutions. Patrick Tiernan landed the top job at Lloyd’s this June.

Neal had joined Lloyd’s as CEO in October 2018.

RelatedLloyd’s CEO Neal to leave for new role at Aon Ex-Aviva boss Tiernan named new CEO at Lloyd’s

Prior to this, he held a number of leadership positions at QBE including chief underwriting officer and chief operations officer of its