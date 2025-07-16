 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Ex-Lloyd’s CEO John Neal heads to AIG, reversing Aon move

John Neal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

John Neal is set to join AIG as president effective 1 December 2025, having previously been destined for Aon.

In January, Lloyd’s announced Neal, pictured, would be leaving in 2025 to join Aon as its global CEO of reinsurance and global chairman of climate solutions. Patrick Tiernan landed the top job at Lloyd’s this June.

Neal had joined Lloyd’s as CEO in October 2018.

RelatedLloyd’s CEO Neal to leave for new role at Aon Ex-Aviva boss Tiernan named new CEO at Lloyd’s 

Prior to this, he held a number of leadership positions at QBE including chief underwriting officer and chief operations officer of its

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Nigel Phillips
Blog: Shifting the lens on AI transformation

In all the talk of AI transformation, there’s a tendency to focus on the incremental gains: its role in enhancing the customer experience, business intelligence, fraud detection, predictive modelling and pricing, driving competitive advantage. But is this approach really the best way of achieving broking transformation, asks Nigel Phillips, CEO of CDL.

arrows
Markerstudy confirms CFO switch

Markerstudy Group has named Keith Barber as interim chief financial officer succeeding Fernley Dyson who has moved to be CFO of Tradex-owner Saturn Holdings, part of backer Pollen Street’s portfolio of companies.

hands-dollars
Accelerant IPO could hit $578.9m

Accelerant has revealed the share price of its initial public offering is expected to range from $18 (£14.9) to $20 meaning the top end total could reach $578.9m.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: