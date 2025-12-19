British Model Flying Association flies high with Aon’s Sports Insure

Aon’s specialist offering Sports Insure has been appointed by the British Model Flying Association to provide its approximately 800 affiliated clubs and youth groups with risk management and insurance solutions.

The BMFA is the national governing body for the sport of model flying in the UK with almost 28,000 members.

Under the new arrangement, all BMFA members, whether joining directly or via an affiliated club, will be covered to fly all types of model aircraft, including fixed wing, helicopters, gas turbine and drones up to 25kg.

We’re looking forward to supporting the BMFA with its insurance needs. This arrangement ensures the policy cascades down to its members, so no one is left unprotected.Dawn