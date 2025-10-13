 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Broker Expo 2025: A Broker’s importance will only grow following AI integration

AI central core processing and transferring data between different units
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

A broker’s role will grow in value, “not diminish”, as the usage of artificial intelligence increases, according to Matt Hicks, co-founder and director at Recorder.

At the Broker Expo session AI, data & the future broker: Practical tools, not just hype  last week, Hicks observed customers want authentic advice from an expert.

“In the age of AI, where there’s all of this slop getting served up to you online, […] the value of a broker who really knows their niche is going to increase, not decrease.

“However, can that broker use AI to do some of the heavy lifting and some of the things they hate about their job, like re keying and things of that nature, 100%.”

Mi

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

AI central core processing and transferring data between different units
The rise of AI: implications for D&O insurance wordings

Jonathan Hopkins of DAC Beachcroft and Zurich’s Jack O’Neill tackle the opportunities and challenges for brokers. Clients are asking about the impact of artificial intelligence on directors’ and officers’ insurance policies in a fast-changing landscape. Are existing policies, broadly, fit for purpose?

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: