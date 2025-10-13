Broker Expo 2025: A Broker’s importance will only grow following AI integration

A broker’s role will grow in value, “not diminish”, as the usage of artificial intelligence increases, according to Matt Hicks, co-founder and director at Recorder.

At the Broker Expo session AI, data & the future broker: Practical tools, not just hype last week, Hicks observed customers want authentic advice from an expert.

“In the age of AI, where there’s all of this slop getting served up to you online, […] the value of a broker who really knows their niche is going to increase, not decrease.

“However, can that broker use AI to do some of the heavy lifting and some of the things they hate about their job, like re keying and things of that nature, 100%.”

