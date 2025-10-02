 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode one, Aon’s Jane Kielty

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

In a new podcast series brought to you by Insurance Age, industry provocateurs Toby Clegg and Stuart Reid interview a series of well-known market faces, getting to know the personalities and characters behind some of the key movers and shakers in the sector.

 

For the first episode of Double Indemnity Clegg and Reid sit down with Aon UK CEO Jane Kielty, who offers insights into her role, what her super powers are, the thrill of winning clients and the recent Griffiths & Armour acquisition.

She also discusses the power of the Aon brand, the pros and cons of the Manchester United sponsorship and how she encouraged her daughter Lottie to join the insurance sector, albeit with a major rival.

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

More on Broker

data strategy for AI
AI is not a free ticket – Clear’s Williams

Brokers must focus on doing the “hard yards” and work on operational excellence then think how artificial intelligence can help, according to Phil Williams group chief commercial officer and managing director of retail at Clear Group.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: