Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode one, Aon’s Jane Kielty
In a new podcast series brought to you by Insurance Age, industry provocateurs Toby Clegg and Stuart Reid interview a series of well-known market faces, getting to know the personalities and characters behind some of the key movers and shakers in the sector.
For the first episode of Double Indemnity Clegg and Reid sit down with Aon UK CEO Jane Kielty, who offers insights into her role, what her super powers are, the thrill of winning clients and the recent Griffiths & Armour acquisition.
She also discusses the power of the Aon brand, the pros and cons of the Manchester United sponsorship and how she encouraged her daughter Lottie to join the insurance sector, albeit with a major rival.
