Top 100 UK Brokers 2025: Introduction

Another year, and another wave of consolidation and M&A taking out some major players from our annual Top 100 UK Broker ranking.

The most notable names to depart include David Roberts & Partners Group [now BMS], Romero Insurance Brokers [now AssuredPartners], Hughes Insurance [now Markerstudy] and NFP [now Aon].

Indeed, it is a sign of the pace of M&A in recent years that Romero’s new home has subsequently been snapped up by Gallagher; while a host of names in this year’s chart are poised to disappear in the 2026 listing once they are fully integrated into their new homes such as Griffith & Armour, Freedom Insurance